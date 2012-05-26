* Weakened Germany suffer 5-3 defeat in Basle
* Netherlands shocked 2-1 at home by Bulgaria
* Second-string Spain side beat Serbia 2-0
* England beat Norway in Hodgson's first game
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, May 26 German pride took a second
bashing in eight days on Saturday as their Euro 2012 countdown
began in earnest with a humbling 5-3 friendly defeat by
Switzerland but European champions Spain and tournament co-hosts
Poland enjoyed useful victories.
A week after Germany's biggest club Bayern Munich suffered
Champions League final heartache against Chelsea, Joachim Loew's
national team were stunned by a hat-trick from Eren Derdiyok who
will not grace the finals after the Swiss failed to qualify.
It was a mixed night for the various Euro 2012 qualifiers as
they fine-tuned their squads for the tournament that kicks off
with Poland versus Greece on June 8 in Warsaw.
World Cup runners-up Netherlands, who like Germany are
fancied to challenge for the title next month, suffered a
surprise 2-1 home defeat by Bulgaria.
England, rated as outsiders after an unsettled few months
following Fabio Capello's resignation, kicked off Roy Hodgson's
tenure as national coach with a workmanlike 1-0 win in Norway --
their first in the Scandinavian country for 32 years.
Spain, who will defend the title they won four years ago
when they beat Germany in the final, fielded a below-strength
side without any Barcelona players against Serbia in St Gallen,
Switzerland, but still had enough in reserve for a 2-0 win.
Adrian Lopez, one of four debutants for Spain, scored the
opener with Santi Cazorla also netting with a penalty.
There was concern for Spain's coach Vicente del Bosque,
however, as Barca midfielder Cesc Fabregas was ruled out for up
to 10 days with a hamstring strain.
FABIANSKI OUT
Poland, staging the finals with neighbours Ukraine, beat
Slovakia 1-0 although there was some disturbing news for the
hosts with second choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski being ruled
out with a shoulder injury.
Defender Damien Perquis headed Poland's winner in Warsaw.
Germany coach Loew did not use any Bayern Munich players
against Switzerland, handing opportunities to some of the less
heralded members of the squad.
However, he was given food for thought as Germany suffered
their worst defeat at the hands of the Swiss since 1908.
"We made far too many mistakes," Loew, who will announce his
final squad next week, told reporters.
"I did not expect this result though I knew it could be
dangerous because of the many training sessions we have had
until now. I knew that we could be lacking this freshness."
Germany take on Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in the
tournament starting in a fortnight - a tough group that may be
beyond some of the players who appeared on Saturday.
Derdiyok, a new signing for Bundesliga club Hoffenheim,
slotted Switzerland ahead after 21 minutes and struck again two
minutes later with Germany's defence in disarray.
DERDIYOK HAT-TRICK
Defender Mats Hummels pulled a goal back just before the
break but Derdiyok completed his hat-trick soon after the
interval before Andre Schuerrle made it 3-2.
In a frantic spell, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Admir Mehmedi
scored for Switzerland either side of Germany's third goal of
the night from Marco Reus.
Netherlands also have much to ponder after a surprise defeat
by Bulgaria in Amsterdam.
Robin van Persie put Bert van Marwijk's side ahead just
before the break but Ivelin Popov equalised from the penalty
spot and Ilyan Mizanski grabbed the winner in stoppage time.
Van Marwijk's mood was not helped by a hamstring injury to
defender Joris Mathijsen who limped off.
"Joris felt something in his hamstring and wanted to avoid
any risk," Van Marwijk told reporters. "It was an annoying match
especially after the penalty, before that we did everything well
although we did not create a lot of chances."
England's new coach Hodgson, appointed on May 1 to replace
Italian Capello who guided the team to the finals, said he was
satisfied with the performance of an experimental side which
featured Liverpool's Andy Carrol and Ashley Young up front.
They could form England's attack in the Euro 2012 opener
against France in the absence of Wayne Rooney, who is suspended
for the first two matches, and Young's classy ninth-minute
strike did his chances no harm.
"I thought he (Carroll) was good. Full stop. Not only was he
good for us when we had the ball... he was also very important
to us defensively," said Hodgson, whose main concern was a groin
injury to midfielder Gareth Barry.
Portugal were jeered by their own fans after a disappointing
0-0 draw with Macedonia while Greece, who will travel to the
finals aiming to produce another shock like they did in 2004
when they were European champions, drew 1-1 with Slovenia.
Denmark lost 3-1 to Brazil after Hulk scored twice for the
South Americans in Hamburg but fellow Euro 2012 outsiders
Ireland and Czech Republic secured morale-boosting wins, against
Bosnia and Israel respectively.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)