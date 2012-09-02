LONDON, Sept 2 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to
secure Real Madrid's first La Liga win of the season, 3-0 over
Granada, and Barcelona ground put a 1-0 victory over Valencia.
Chelsea, beaten 4-1 in the Super Cup final by Atletico
Madrid on Friday, stayed top of the Premier League with a
maximum nine points from three games but champions Manchester
City, Manchester United and Arsenal all won over the weekend to
close the gap.
SPAIN
Barcelona go into the international break with the only
perfect record and a five-point lead over arch rivals Real
Madrid after an Adriano screamer gave them a 1-0 win against
Valencia.
Real notched their first victory of the campaign at the
third attempt when Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in a 3-0 win
for the champions at home to 10-man Granada.
Jose Mourinho's side had taken only a point from their
opening two games and Ronaldo stepped up with his 149th and
150th goals for the club on his 149th appearance in all
competitions.
Athletic Bilbao ended a dreadful early-season run when Aritz
Aduriz and Markel Susaeta scored in a 2-0 win at home to Real
Valladolid that lifted the Basque club off the bottom.
ENGLAND
Chelsea remained top of the Premier League without even
playing but champions Manchester City, Manchester United and
Arsenal all closed with victories.
After three rounds of fixtures Chelsea were the only side
with a 100 percent record after Swansea City were held 2-2 at
home by Sunderland and Everton lost to West Bromwich Albion.
City beat Queen's Park Rangers 3-1 on Saturday with Edin
Dzeko and Carlos Tevez both on target. United were indebted to a
hat-trick from Robin van Persie as they came from behind to earn
a last-gasp 3-2 victory at Southampton after the Dutchman also
missed a penalty.
Van Persie, signed from Arsenal for 24 million pounds ($38.1
million), scored twice in the dying minutes to reach 100 Premier
League goals.
Arsenal's new signing Lukas Podolski opened his account in a
2-0 win at Liverpool.
ITALY
Champions Juventus won their second straight game of the
season, thumping Udinese 4-1 away after the hosts had goalkeeper
Zeljko Brkic sent off after 13 minutes for an incident in which
he also conceded a penalty.
Arturo Vidal converted, Mirko Vucinic added a second before
halftime and Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the second half.
Lazio, who beat Palermo 3-0 helped by two Miroslav Klose
goals, and Napoli, 2-1 winners over Fiorentina, also have six
points.
AS Roma won 3-1 at Inter Milan and Giampaolo Pazzini scored
a hat-trick to help AC Milan win 3-1 at Bologna.
GERMANY
Bayern Munich smashed six goals in a 20-minute spell either
side of halftime as they came from behind to demolish VfB
Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, leaving them with six points from
their opening two games.
Thomas Mueller scored twice and Toni Kroos, Luiz Gustavo,
Mario Mandzukic and Bastian Schweinsteiger shared the other
goals.
Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt are the only other team with
two wins after beating nine-man Hoffenheim 4-0 away. Champions
Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Nuremberg.
FRANCE
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to earn big-spending
Paris St Germain their first league win of the season at Lille
2-1 after three draws.
Olympique Marseille maintained their perfect start,
defeating Stade Rennes 3-1 at home thanks to revived
Andre-Pierre Gignac who netted a splendid half-volley to fire
his side top of the table on 12 points from four games.
Olympique Lyon beat Valenciennes home 3-2 to stay second on
10 points while Lorient are third on eight after they thrashed
Nancy 3-0. PSG are eighth on six.
Champions Montpellier, suffering their worst start since 15
years, notched their first victory, 3-1 at bottom-placed
Sochaux, the last team on zero points.
PORTUGAL
Champions Porto came from behind to beat Olhanense 3-2 away
while Lisbon rivals Benfica won 3-0 at home against Nacional,
both racing ahead in the Portuguese Premier league with seven
points after three matches.
Porto's Colombia winger James Rodriguez came off the bench
to level 1-1 before halftime and assisted compatriot striker
Jackson Martinez for the second. Brazil's Hulk blasted the third
before Olhanense pulled one back late on.
Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo grabed a brace for Benfica,
breaking the stalemate with a second-half header and then firing
in the 3-1.
NETHERLANDS
A stoppage-time penalty from Leroy Fer earned Twente
Enschede a 1-0 win over VVV Venlo to keep them top of the league
with the maximum 12 points after four matches.
PSV Eindhoven thrashed 10-men AZ Alkmaar 5-1 to stay in
touch with Steve McClaren's team as Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam
dropped points.
Feyenoord suffered a late defeat at Vitesse Arnhem and
10-men Ajax were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Heerenveen,
coached by former Ajax player and coach Marco van Basten.
($1 = 0.6296 British pounds)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)