LONDON, Sept 2 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to secure Real Madrid's first La Liga win of the season, 3-0 over Granada, and Barcelona ground put a 1-0 victory over Valencia.

Chelsea, beaten 4-1 in the Super Cup final by Atletico Madrid on Friday, stayed top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games but champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all won over the weekend to close the gap.

SPAIN

Barcelona go into the international break with the only perfect record and a five-point lead over arch rivals Real Madrid after an Adriano screamer gave them a 1-0 win against Valencia.

Real notched their first victory of the campaign at the third attempt when Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in a 3-0 win for the champions at home to 10-man Granada.

Jose Mourinho's side had taken only a point from their opening two games and Ronaldo stepped up with his 149th and 150th goals for the club on his 149th appearance in all competitions.

Athletic Bilbao ended a dreadful early-season run when Aritz Aduriz and Markel Susaeta scored in a 2-0 win at home to Real Valladolid that lifted the Basque club off the bottom.

ENGLAND

Chelsea remained top of the Premier League without even playing but champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all closed with victories.

After three rounds of fixtures Chelsea were the only side with a 100 percent record after Swansea City were held 2-2 at home by Sunderland and Everton lost to West Bromwich Albion.

City beat Queen's Park Rangers 3-1 on Saturday with Edin Dzeko and Carlos Tevez both on target. United were indebted to a hat-trick from Robin van Persie as they came from behind to earn a last-gasp 3-2 victory at Southampton after the Dutchman also missed a penalty.

Van Persie, signed from Arsenal for 24 million pounds ($38.1 million), scored twice in the dying minutes to reach 100 Premier League goals.

Arsenal's new signing Lukas Podolski opened his account in a 2-0 win at Liverpool.

ITALY

Champions Juventus won their second straight game of the season, thumping Udinese 4-1 away after the hosts had goalkeeper Zeljko Brkic sent off after 13 minutes for an incident in which he also conceded a penalty.

Arturo Vidal converted, Mirko Vucinic added a second before halftime and Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the second half.

Lazio, who beat Palermo 3-0 helped by two Miroslav Klose goals, and Napoli, 2-1 winners over Fiorentina, also have six points.

AS Roma won 3-1 at Inter Milan and Giampaolo Pazzini scored a hat-trick to help AC Milan win 3-1 at Bologna.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich smashed six goals in a 20-minute spell either side of halftime as they came from behind to demolish VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, leaving them with six points from their opening two games.

Thomas Mueller scored twice and Toni Kroos, Luiz Gustavo, Mario Mandzukic and Bastian Schweinsteiger shared the other goals.

Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt are the only other team with two wins after beating nine-man Hoffenheim 4-0 away. Champions Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Nuremberg.

FRANCE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to earn big-spending Paris St Germain their first league win of the season at Lille 2-1 after three draws.

Olympique Marseille maintained their perfect start, defeating Stade Rennes 3-1 at home thanks to revived Andre-Pierre Gignac who netted a splendid half-volley to fire his side top of the table on 12 points from four games.

Olympique Lyon beat Valenciennes home 3-2 to stay second on 10 points while Lorient are third on eight after they thrashed Nancy 3-0. PSG are eighth on six.

Champions Montpellier, suffering their worst start since 15 years, notched their first victory, 3-1 at bottom-placed Sochaux, the last team on zero points.

PORTUGAL

Champions Porto came from behind to beat Olhanense 3-2 away while Lisbon rivals Benfica won 3-0 at home against Nacional, both racing ahead in the Portuguese Premier league with seven points after three matches.

Porto's Colombia winger James Rodriguez came off the bench to level 1-1 before halftime and assisted compatriot striker Jackson Martinez for the second. Brazil's Hulk blasted the third before Olhanense pulled one back late on.

Paraguay striker Oscar Cardozo grabed a brace for Benfica, breaking the stalemate with a second-half header and then firing in the 3-1.

NETHERLANDS

A stoppage-time penalty from Leroy Fer earned Twente Enschede a 1-0 win over VVV Venlo to keep them top of the league with the maximum 12 points after four matches.

PSV Eindhoven thrashed 10-men AZ Alkmaar 5-1 to stay in touch with Steve McClaren's team as Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam dropped points.

Feyenoord suffered a late defeat at Vitesse Arnhem and 10-men Ajax were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Heerenveen, coached by former Ajax player and coach Marco van Basten. ($1 = 0.6296 British pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)