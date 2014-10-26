LONDON Oct 26 Rampaging Real Madrid easily beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first "Clasico" of the season, ruining Luis Suarez's debut and cutting the gap to their rivals to a point.

Robin van Persie struck in injury time to hand stuttering Manchester United a 1-1 home draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea while Bayern Munich dropped rare points in Germany.

SPAIN

Barca fell 3-1 at Real Madrid on Saturday, meaning Sevilla joined Barca at the top on 22 points thanks to Sunday's 2-1 comeback win at home to Villarreal.

There was no dream return for Luis Suarez, making his Barca debut after a four-month ban for biting an opponent at the World Cup, as goals from Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and Karim Benzema followed Neymar's early opener at the Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi had a quiet night for Barca and remains one goal short of the La Liga scoring record of 251 goals set by former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

Barca lead from Sevilla on goal difference after nine matches, with Real third on 21 points.

Champions Atletico Madrid won an ill-tempered clash at 10-man Getafe 1-0 on Sunday and are fifth on 20 points, the same as fourth-placed Valencia, 3-1 winners at home to Elche on Saturday.

ENGLAND

Unbeaten Chelsea looked to be going six points clear at the top of the Premier League after nine games but Robin van Persie scored a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-1 draw.

Although Didier Drogba, Chelsea's only fit striker, headed the visitors in front, they had Branislav Ivanovic sent off and conceded a goal from the resulting free kick.

Southampton's 1-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday moved them into second place above champions Manchester City, who went down 2-1 at West Ham United.

That left West Ham fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal, Swansea City and Liverpool.

GERMANY

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich saw their four-game winning streak come to an end when they were held to a goalless draw at undefeated Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Bavarians are four points clear at the top with Gladbach in second place and VfL Wolfsburg in third, level on 17 points, after handing Mainz 05 their first defeat of the season with a 3-0 home win.

Schalke 04 coach Roberto Di Matteo saw his team lose their first game since he took over earlier this month, going down 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen courtesy of a superb Hakan Calhanoglu free kick.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at home to Hanover 96 for their fourth straight defeat as they dropped to 15th on seven points despite their perfect record in the Champions League with three wins in three games.

ITALY

Juventus went three points clear at the top of Serie A when they beat Palermo 2-0 with goals in each half from Arturo Vidal and Fernando Llorente, the Spanish forward's first of the season.

The defending champions, who won their 23rd home league game in a row, have 22 points from eight games, with seven wins and a draw.

Second-placed AS Roma, on 19 points, were held to a goalless draw at third-placed Sampdoria, who were joined on 16 points by Udinese after a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Gonzalo Higuain scored a hat-trick to lead Napoli to a 6-2 win over Verona and Inter Milan won 1-0 at Cesena, courtesy of a controversial first-half penalty converted by Mauro Icardi.

FRANCE

Leaders Olympique de Marseille lost for only the second time this season when Olympique Lyonnais continued their hold over their rivals at the Stade Gerland with a 1-0 win courtesy of Yoann Gourcuff.

Champions Paris St Germain beat Bordeaux 3-0 in a heated game featuring two red cards at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Unbeaten PSG remain second in the standings with 21 points from 11 games, four behind OM and one above Lyon.

NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven restored their four-point lead at the top of the Dutch Eredivisie with three early goals in a comfortable 5-1 win at 10-man FC Utrecht on Sunday.

The leaders took their total to 24 points, four ahead of champions Ajax Amsterdam, who managed a 3-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, courtesy of goals by Anwar El Ghazi, Arkadiusz Milik and Lasse Schone.

Feyenoord jumped from eighth to third with a 1-0 win at Cambuur thanks to a 37th-minute goal by Jens Toornstra.

GREECE

Defender Tasos Avlonitis headed in his first Greek Super League goal to give Olympiakos Piraeus a 1-0 derby win at home to Panathinaikos on Sunday with visiting coach Giannis Anastasiou sent off in the second half.

The result meant Olympiakos moved into second in the Super League, three points behind leaders PAOK Salonika.

OFI Crete fans were left stunned after Gennaro Gattuso resigned as coach following a 3-2 home defeat by Asteras Tripolis, only his seventh league game in charge.

PORTUGAL

Titleholders and league leaders Benfica lost their first Primeira Liga match of the season when they were beaten 2-1 at Braga on Sunday.

Benfica, who have 19 points from eight games, saw their lead over Porto cut to one point after their rivals won 5-0 at Arouca.

Colombia forward Jackson Martinez scored twice, while his compatriot Juan Quintero, Casemiro and Vincent Aboubakar shared the others goals.

Vitoria Guimaraes are third with 17 points after Joao Afonso gave them a 1-0 win at Vitoria Setubal.