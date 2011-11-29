* 72-year-old rewarded for Euro 2012 qualification
* Italian will take pay cut
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 29 Giovanni Trapattoni has
agreed a new contract with Ireland to coach them through the
2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Football Association of
Ireland (FAI) said on Tuesday.
The 72-year-old Italian ended Ireland's 10-year wait to
reach a major tournament when he guided them to the Euro 2012
finals earlier this month with a 5-1 aggregate play-off victory
over Estonia.
"He's achieved, it's as simple as that," FAI chief executive
John Delaney told state broadcaster RTE. "It's right and proper
that he should manage us for the next two years."
After taking over the Ireland job in 2008, his contract had
been due to expire at the end of the European Championship
campaign. Assistants Marco Tardelli and Fausto Rossi have also
agreed to contract extensions.
"It is a huge honour and a privilege," Trapattoni said in a
statement.
Trapattoni said he had no fear of Europe's big names when
the draw is made for the Euro 2012 finals, co-hosted by Poland
and Ukraine, on Friday. But he said he would rather avoid his
native Italy, who he managed from 2000-2004.
"With our mentality we can do well," he told Newstalk radio.
Delaney declined to say what the FAI would pay Trapattoni,
but said he had agreed to take a pay cut to take account of
Ireland's economic problems.
"They are very much aware of how difficult things are in
Ireland," Delaney said.
Irish media reported that Trapattoni would be paid 1.5
million euros ($2 million) per year, down from 1.8 million
euros. The FAI confirmed businessman Denis O'Brien would again
subsidise the cost.
High pay for public officials is hugely sensitive in
Ireland, which is recovering from a deep recession after the
bursting of a huge property bubble, but Trapattoni enjoys
overwhelming popularity from the Irish public.
Ireland's last appearance at a major championship was at the
2002 World Cup co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John O'Brien)