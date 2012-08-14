BELGRADE Aug 14 Ireland coach Giovanni
Trapattoni hopes several promising youngsters will shine in
Wednesday's friendly against Serbia and prove they can replace
stalwarts whose international futures are uncertain.
Looking to move on from a disappointing Euro 2012 finals,
which saw Ireland lose all three group games, the 73-year old
Italian has injected fresh blood into the squad ahead of the
2014 World Cup qualifiers.
With Shay Given announcing his retirement from international
football on Monday, Trapattoni and new captain John O'Shea
hinted that other players, namely Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and
Richard Dunne, could follow in the goalkeeper's footsteps.
"Shay told me he would make himself available in case of an
emergency, but it is yet to be seen what the other senior
players will decide," Trapattoni told a news conference on
Tuesday.
"Of course, I would like to have all of them at my disposal
for the opening World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and
Germany, but the very purpose of the friendly against Serbia is
also to see how well the youngsters can replace them."
O'Shea added: "They've been fantastic players for Ireland
and if they decide to stay on, brilliant, if they decide to
finish, they deserve that choice.
"We can't do much about it, it's up to the lads, it's their
choice and that's something that has to happen at some point in
every player's career.
"Shay made a decision yesterday and we just have to get on
with it, now is the time for the new lads to step up and I have
no doubts that his replacement Keiren Westwood will be able to
fill the void."
SPANISH MODEL
Trapattoni's opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic axed several
Serbia regulars after a dreadful European Championship
qualifying campaign, with captain Dejan Stankovic and defender
Nemanja Vidic also retiring from international football.
Mihajlovic suffered three defeats in as many friendlies in
June against Spain, France and Sweden, using an unfamiliar
3-4-2-1 formation.
With only one out-and-out striker in his squad, former
international defender Mihajlovic will now try to apply a
blueprint copy of Spain's Euro 2012 striker-less but potent
formation in his last warm-up before the World Cup qualifiers.
"We will switch to a 4-3-3 system with as many attacking
midfielders as we can deploy, because we need several options in
order to avoid being predictable," he said.
"Of course, we would like to have more strikers available,
but they have to earn their spot in the squad by playing and
scoring more regularly for their clubs.
"The Ireland game is a perfect dress rehearsal for our
opening two qualifiers away to Scotland and at home to Wales
because they all have a similar style of play and I will hence
be looking for a result against the Irish."
Mihajlovic, who won the European Cup with Red Star Belgrade
as a player in 1991, conceded that Serbia's bitter Balkan rivals
Croatia were the favourites to win a delicately balanced group
that also includes Belgium and Macedonia.
"They had a solid Euro 2012 and will therefore be confident,
but Serbia and Belgium should also be in with a shout."
