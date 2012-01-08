(Adds Luzon details, comment from Israeli FA CEO)
By Ori Lewis
JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israel Football
Association chairman Avi Luzon was questioned by police under
caution on Sunday on possible involvement in an alleged match
fixing probe, police said.
"Luzon was questioned under caution for eight hours by the
fraud unit in connection with an ongoing investigation into
alleged match fixing and interfering in the placement of
officials," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
The interrogation came several months after police opened a
broad match-fixing inquiry that has included the questioning of
a number of club functionaries, mainly from Premier League
Hapoel Petah Tikva, and match officials.
Luzon, 56, who serves as an executive committee member of
European soccer's governing body, UEFA, was also one of those
questioned in the previous round but as a witness.
Rosenfeld added that the suspicions against Luzon related to
issues of fraud and breach of trust.
The Israeli FA issued a statement saying Luzon had
"cooperated fully with the police so that it could complete its
task in the best possible way and finish it's investigation
swiftly."
But it requested that police carry out inquiries "with
consideration in order to prevent public harm ... which can be
very difficult to repair."
Ori Shilo, the chief executive of the Israeli FA said in a
television interview that Luzon did not intend to suspend
himself and would continue working.
"The work of the chairman will continue ... not every person
who is questioned and required to give answers needs to suspend
himself and stop working," Shilo told Channel 5.
Israel has seen at last one major match-fixing affair in
recent years. An investigation begun in 2002 ended with the
jailing of six men -- three in 2006 and three in 2007 -- for
their involvement in match fixing in 1999 and 2000.
