JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israel Football
Association chairman Avi Luzon faced police questioning under
caution on Sunday on possible involvement in an alleged match
fixing probe, police said.
"Luzon was questioned under caution for eight hours by the
fraud unit in connection with an ongoing investigation into
alleged match fixing and interfering in the placement of
officials," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
The interrogation came several months after police opened a
broad match-fixing inquiry that has included the questioning of
a number of club functionaries, mainly from Premier League
Hapoel Petah Tikva, and match officials.
Luzon was also one of those questioned in the previous round
but as a witness.
Rosenfeld added that the suspicions against Luzon related to
issues of fraud and breach of trust.
The Israeli FA issued a statement saying Luzon had
"cooperated fully with the police so that it could complete its
task in the best possible way and finish it's investigation
swiftly."
But it requested that police carry out inquiries "with
consideration in order to prevent public harm ... which can be
very difficult to repair."
Israel has seen at last one major match-fixing affair in
recent years. An investigation begun in 2002 ended with the
jailing of six men -- three in 2006 and three in 2007 -- for
their involvement in match fixing in 1999 and 2000.
(Writing by Ori Lewis)