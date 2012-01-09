JERUSALEM Jan 9 Israeli soccer is free
from match-fixing, national football association (IFA) chairman
Avi Luzon said on Monday, a day after being questioned as part
of a police investigation into corruption.
"At the end of this investigation, I can promise...that
Israeli soccer is clean, as is the chairman of the IFA," Luzon
said in an interview on Israeli Army Radio.
"I can say with all certainty that no referee fixed any
match."
On Sunday, police said Luzon had been questioned for eight
hours in connection with an investigation into alleged
match-fixing and interfering in the placement of officials.
The interrogation came several months after police opened a
broad match-fixing inquiry that has included the questioning of
a number of club and match officials.
Luzon, 56, who is an executive committee member of European
soccer governing body UEFA, was questioned in the previous round
as a witness.
Luzon, who denies any wrongdoing, said he had no intention
of resigning from the IFA.
"There will be elections for the IFA chairmanship in 2014 so
I may stay on until 2018 and, if people annoy me, I'll continue
until 2022," he said.
"I am not at liberty to discuss the investigation, I wish I
could," Luzon added. "But I am more than happy if the police
want to publish all the details from beginning to end and not a
snippet."
