JERUSALEM Jan 9 Israeli soccer is free from match-fixing, national football association (IFA) chairman Avi Luzon said on Monday, a day after being questioned as part of a police investigation into corruption.

"At the end of this investigation, I can promise...that Israeli soccer is clean, as is the chairman of the IFA," Luzon said in an interview on Israeli Army Radio.

"I can say with all certainty that no referee fixed any match."

On Sunday, police said Luzon had been questioned for eight hours in connection with an investigation into alleged match-fixing and interfering in the placement of officials.

The interrogation came several months after police opened a broad match-fixing inquiry that has included the questioning of a number of club and match officials.

Luzon, 56, who is an executive committee member of European soccer governing body UEFA, was questioned in the previous round as a witness.

Luzon, who denies any wrongdoing, said he had no intention of resigning from the IFA.

"There will be elections for the IFA chairmanship in 2014 so I may stay on until 2018 and, if people annoy me, I'll continue until 2022," he said.

"I am not at liberty to discuss the investigation, I wish I could," Luzon added. "But I am more than happy if the police want to publish all the details from beginning to end and not a snippet." (Editing by Clare Fallon)