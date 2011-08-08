JERUSALEM Aug 8 Maccabi Haifa have signed Tamir Cohen on a four-year contract and the Israel midfielder can play next week when the club bid to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage.

"I'm pleased to come to Maccabi Haifa ... and hope to help them in their upcoming challenges," Cohen told the club's website (maccabi-haifafc.walla.co.il).

English Premier League side Bolton Wanderers released the 27-year-old player at the end of last season.

Haifa are aiming for a third Champions League group stage appearance when they face Racing Genk in a playoff. The first leg is in Tel Aviv on Aug. 17 and the return match in Belgium a week later.

Tamir is the son of former Liverpool defender Avi Cohen who died last year aged 54 from head injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Tel Aviv. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Tony Jimenez)