JERUSALEM Jan 9 Hapoel Tel Aviv sacked coach Dror Kashtan on Monday after a poor run of results and some uninspiring performances that have left them nine points behind surprise league leaders Kiryat Shmona.

"Following a telephone conversation between (owner) Eli Tabib and Dror Kashtan this evening, the two reached understanding concerning the termination of the coach's employment at the club," said a statement on the club's Hebrew web site (hapoelta-fc.co.il).

Kashtan, 67, was a surprise last-minute choice to coach Hapoel at the start of the season but media reports said he fell out with club owner Tabib who took control of the club last season following a hostile takeover.

Kashtan is the most decorated coach in Israeli club soccer, with six championships, six state cups and three Toto cups, but in his third spell at the club he failed to inspire a younger crop of players.

Alongside Maccabi Haifa, Hapoel are Israel's most successful club in European competition but this season they failed to get past the Europa League group stage.

In his first spell between 1999-2004 Kashtan enjoyed great success at Hapoel and in 2002 he led them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup. He replaced Avram Grant as Israel coach in 2006 but had an unremarkable four-year tenure. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Wildey)