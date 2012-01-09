JERUSALEM Jan 9 Hapoel Tel Aviv sacked
coach Dror Kashtan on Monday after a poor run of results and
some uninspiring performances that have left them nine points
behind surprise league leaders Kiryat Shmona.
"Following a telephone conversation between (owner) Eli
Tabib and Dror Kashtan this evening, the two reached
understanding concerning the termination of the coach's
employment at the club," said a statement on the club's Hebrew
web site (hapoelta-fc.co.il).
Kashtan, 67, was a surprise last-minute choice to coach
Hapoel at the start of the season but media reports said he fell
out with club owner Tabib who took control of the club last
season following a hostile takeover.
Kashtan is the most decorated coach in Israeli club soccer,
with six championships, six state cups and three Toto cups, but
in his third spell at the club he failed to inspire a younger
crop of players.
Alongside Maccabi Haifa, Hapoel are Israel's most successful
club in European competition but this season they failed to get
past the Europa League group stage.
In his first spell between 1999-2004 Kashtan enjoyed great
success at Hapoel and in 2002 he led them to the quarter-finals
of the UEFA Cup. He replaced Avram Grant as Israel coach in 2006
but had an unremarkable four-year tenure.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Wildey)