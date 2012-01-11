JERUSALEM Jan 12 Israeli Premier League
side Hapoel Tel Aviv appointed Nitzan Shirazi as their coach on
Wednesday in place of veteran Dror Kashtan who was sacked this
week.
"Club owner Eli Tabib agreed with Nitzan Shirazi and retired
player Shavit Elimelech (as his assistant) to become the new
coaching staff," said a brief statement on Hapoel's website (hapoelta-fc.co.il).
The initial agreement is for the two to take charge until
the end of the current season.
Shirazi, 40, has coached three other top-flight clubs, but
none as big as Hapoel, who alongside Maccabi Haifa are Israel's
most successful club in European competition although this
season they failed to get past the Europa League group stage.
Elimelech is one of Hapoel's most revered players. He was
the club's goalkeeper between 1996-2007 and made 395 appearances
for them.
The dour Kashtan, 67, was sacked after a poor run of results
and uninspiring performances that have left Hapoel nine points
behind surprise league leaders Kiryat Shmona.
