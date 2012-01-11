JERUSALEM Jan 12 Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv appointed Nitzan Shirazi as their coach on Wednesday in place of veteran Dror Kashtan who was sacked this week.

"Club owner Eli Tabib agreed with Nitzan Shirazi and retired player Shavit Elimelech (as his assistant) to become the new coaching staff," said a brief statement on Hapoel's website (hapoelta-fc.co.il).

The initial agreement is for the two to take charge until the end of the current season.

Shirazi, 40, has coached three other top-flight clubs, but none as big as Hapoel, who alongside Maccabi Haifa are Israel's most successful club in European competition although this season they failed to get past the Europa League group stage.

Elimelech is one of Hapoel's most revered players. He was the club's goalkeeper between 1996-2007 and made 395 appearances for them.

The dour Kashtan, 67, was sacked after a poor run of results and uninspiring performances that have left Hapoel nine points behind surprise league leaders Kiryat Shmona. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Clare Fallon)