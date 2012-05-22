JERUSALEM May 22 Barcelona's youth coach Oscar
Garcia will take charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv for the next two
seasons, the Israeli Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Garcia, who guided Barcelona's youth team for two years, was
persuaded to coach a senior team for the first time by his
former Barcelona team mate Jordi Cruyff, the Maccabi sports
director.
Garcia, 39, played as a forward with Barcelona, Valencia and
Espanyol before retiring in 2005. He represented Spain up to
under-23 level but never as a full international.
"Maccabi Tel Aviv is pleased to announce the appointment of
Oscar Garcia as the club's head coach after he signed a two-year
contract," the club said in a statement on their website
(www.maccabi-tlv.co.il).
The club did not release other details of Garcia's
appointment.
"I look forward to confronting all the challenges that await
us and I commit to do my best for the club's success," Garcia
said.
Maccabi are Israel's richest club but Canadian owner Mitch
Goldhar's $35 million investment on players before last season
failed to yield desired results. Caretaker coach Nir Levin
guided the club after Motti Iwanir was sacked in December.
The club, which last won the league title in 2003 and the
cup in 2005, failed to qualify for Europe after finishing in
sixth place in the league.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)