JERUSALEM, Sept 27 Ailing Hapoel Tel Aviv coach Nitzan Shirazi stepped aside on Thursday for medical reasons and Yossi Abuksis, the Israel national team assistant coach, was named to fill in as caretaker.

Shirazi underwent an operation to remove a brain tumour earlier this month and informed the club that he would be unable to fulfil his duties fully, club chairman Haim Ramon told Hapoel's web site hapoelta-fc.co.il

Hapoel, one of Israel's biggest clubs, are participating in this season's Europa League in Group B with Spain's Atletico Madrid, Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic and Academica of Portugal. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)