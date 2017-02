JERUSALEM, April 2 Hapoel Kiryat Shmona won the Israeli league title on Monday after a goalless draw with Hapoel Tel Aviv gave them an unassailable lead over their nearest challengers with five matches remaining.

Kiryat Shmona, Israel's northern-most town close to the border with Lebanon, have 67 points from 32 matches and lead Maccabi Haifa and Hapoel Tel Aviv, both on 51 points.

They will play in next season's Champions League preliminary rounds. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)