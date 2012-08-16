JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israel's national soccer team
were warned of a "severe threat" to their safety in Budapest
where they played a friendly match against Hungary on Wednesday,
Israel's coach said.
After returning to Tel Aviv on Thursday, coach Eli Guttman
said the Israeli delegation had been warned by security
officials that they were at risk in Budapest.
"I don't know how much was known about this in Israel, the
players were aware, but there were very severe warnings of a
possible attack," Guttman told reporters at Ben Gurion airport.
No major security incidents were reported during the match
at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in the Hungarian capital which
ended in a 1-1 draw.
Guttman gave no give further details. Hungarian police said
the Israeli team, which had their own security detail, had not
been under threat but did not elaborate.
"There was no terror threat towards the Israeli soccer
players," police spokeswoman Bettina Kovacs said.
Guttman said that after the match, the team's official bus
left the stadium empty, as a decoy, and the players were taken
to their hotel in another bus later.
"Our bus was sent out of the stadium after the match with a
police escort and sirens sounding so that people would think it
was us. We were asked to stay behind and we left later in a bus
with the blinds drawn," Guttman said.
Israelis travelling abroad are regularly told to lower their
profile and be aware of potential threats to reduce risks to
their safety.
Last month a suicide bomber killed five Israeli tourists
when he blew up a bus in a Bulgarian resort city on the Black
Sea.
In 1972, 11 Israeli athletes, coaches and judges were killed
after being taken hostage by Palestinian gunmen at the Munich
Olympics.
