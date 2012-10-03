JERUSALEM Oct 3 Israeli league champions Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona sacked coach Gil Landau on Wednesday, seven months after getting the job, because of "differences" with team owner Izzy Sheratzky, the club said in a statement.

Landau was appointed in April and led the club to the playoff for a place in the Champions League group stages where they were well beaten by BATE Borisov of Belarus, but they earned a place in the Europa League group competition.

The club named Barak Bachar, a former player and assistant coach as caretaker before they host Olympique Lyon in a Europa League fixture in Haifa on Thursday. In their first outing last month they drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

"Following personal, fundamental differences that are not connected to professional or financial matters, Izzy Sheratzky and Gil Landau agreed to end their cooperation," the club said.

Unfancied Kiryat Shmona won their first league title last season under former coach Ran Ben Shimon who then failed to agree a contract extension with Sheratzky.

Kiryat Shmona, the country's northern-most urban centre with a population of 23,000, is the smallest town with a team in the Premier League and after five matches, lie seventh in the standings.

The town is situated close to Israel's border with Lebanon and for decades was the target of rockets and cross-border raids mainly by Palestinian militants based in Lebanon. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Justin Palmer)