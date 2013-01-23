PETAH TIKVA, Israel Jan 23 Lowly Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Haifa claimed the first silverware of the season on Wednesday by beating fellow strugglers Hapoel Beersheba with a lone goal in extra time.

Both sides missed several chances before Haifa defender Touvarno Pinas scored the winner in the third minute of extra time with a 25-metre shot that deflected into the net.

Beersheba missed a chance to take the lead in the 87th minute when Haifa's Croatian goalkeeper Kale Dreshler saved Ido Eksbard's penalty by diving to his right just moments after he was shown a yellow card for bringing Eksbard down in the area.

The win provided Haifa with a major boost as they lie 13th in the 14-team Premier League with 17 points from 19 matches.

Haifa last won the Cup 12 years ago.