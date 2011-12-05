JERUSALEM Dec 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv sacked
coach Motti Iwanir on Monday after he failed to improve the
fortunes of Israel's biggest club having been in the job for
almost a year.
"In view of the run of recent bad results (owner) Mitch
Goldhar has informed coach Iwanir that his contract with the
club will be terminated," Maccabi said in a statement on their
website (maccabi-tlv.co.il).
Maccabi are Israel's richest club but Canadian owner
Goldhar's investment of some $35 million on players has failed
to yield the desired results against major rivals under Iwanir.
The club's 2-0 defeat by Hapoel Haifa on Sunday was a fifth
consecutive outing without a league win. They lie ninth in the
16-team Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Hapoel Tel
Aviv.
Iwanir, a former Israel under-21 coach and midfielder for
Maccabi, was appointed in January.
Maccabi finished third in the league last season and
qualified for the Europa League but have no chance of advancing
from Group E as they are rooted firmly to the bottom with four
defeats and a draw.
Experienced Yitzhak Shum, a former coach of Maccabi Haifa
who also led Greece's Panathinaikos to a league and cup double
in 2004, has been mentioned by local media as a leading
candidate to succeed Iwanir.
