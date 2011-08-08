JERUSALEM Aug 8 Hapoel Petah Tikva were reinstated to the Israeli Premier League on Monday after an appeal tribunal overturned a decision to relegate them for missing deadlines to present a viable operating budget for the coming season.

Petah Tikva were demoted last week after twice failing to meet deadlines to present a mandatory minimum 11.4 million shekels ($3.3 million) budget for a Premier League club.

That failure initiated a move by the Israeli FA to promote Hapoel Kfar Sava in place of Petah Tikva.

Petah Tikva finished third from bottom last season and won a relegation playoff against Kfar Sava who finished third-top in the second division.

(Reporting by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)