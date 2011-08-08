JERUSALEM Aug 8 Hapoel Petah Tikva were
reinstated to the Israeli Premier League on Monday after an
appeal tribunal overturned a decision to relegate them for
missing deadlines to present a viable operating budget for the
coming season.
Petah Tikva were demoted last week after twice failing to
meet deadlines to present a mandatory minimum 11.4 million
shekels ($3.3 million) budget for a Premier League club.
That failure initiated a move by the Israeli FA to promote
Hapoel Kfar Sava in place of Petah Tikva.
Petah Tikva finished third from bottom last season and won a
relegation playoff against Kfar Sava who finished third-top in
the second division.
(Reporting by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)