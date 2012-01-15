Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Israeli championship result and standings on Sunday. Hapoel Petah Tikva 0 Beitar Jerusalem 1
Played on Saturday Ashdod 0 Bnei Yehuda 0 Bnei Sakhnin 2 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Maccabi Haifa 0 Ironi Rishon LeZion 2 Maccabi Petah Tikva 2 Maccabi Netanya 1 Hapoel Akko 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 4 Hapoel Beer Sheva 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 21 14 6 1 28 10 48 2 Ashdod 21 11 7 3 29 20 40 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 20 10 6 4 34 13 36 4 Maccabi Tel Aviv 21 10 3 8 33 23 33 5 Bnei Sakhnin 21 10 4 7 32 24 32 6 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 21 8 7 6 24 25 31 7 Bnei Yehuda 21 8 6 7 25 18 30 8 Maccabi Netanya 21 8 6 7 29 27 30 ------------------------- 9 Hapoel Akko 21 8 5 8 32 26 29 10 Maccabi Haifa 21 7 7 7 33 30 28 11 Maccabi Petah Tikva 21 5 7 9 21 33 22 12 Beitar Jerusalem 21 6 5 10 15 28 21 13 Hapoel Beer Sheva 21 5 4 12 20 38 19 14 Hapoel Haifa 20 4 5 11 18 25 17 15 Ironi Rishon LeZion 21 3 7 11 23 43 16 16 Hapoel Petah Tikva 21 4 7 10 16 29 10 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
Playing on Monday (GMT) Hapoel Haifa v Hapoel Tel Aviv (1850) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.