Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 Israeli championship results and standings on Saturday. Beitar Jerusalem 1 Ashdod 0 Hapoel Akko 3 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 Hapoel Haifa 0 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 4 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 7 Maccabi Netanya 3 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Bnei Sakhnin 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 22 15 6 1 32 10 51 2 Ashdod 22 11 7 4 29 21 40 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 22 11 6 5 41 19 39 4 Bnei Sakhnin 22 11 4 7 35 25 35 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv 21 10 3 8 33 23 33 6 Hapoel Akko 22 9 5 8 35 27 32 7 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 22 8 7 7 24 29 31 8 Bnei Yehuda 21 8 6 7 25 18 30 ------------------------- 9 Maccabi Netanya 22 8 6 8 32 34 30 10 Maccabi Haifa 21 7 7 7 33 30 28 11 Beitar Jerusalem 22 7 5 10 16 28 24 12 Maccabi Petah Tikva 22 5 7 10 22 36 22 13 Hapoel Beer Sheva 22 6 4 12 22 38 22 14 Hapoel Haifa 22 5 5 12 21 27 20 15 Ironi Rishon LeZion 21 3 7 11 23 43 16 16 Hapoel Petah Tikva 22 4 7 11 17 32 10 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
Playing on Sunday Bnei Yehuda v Ironi Rishon LeZion (1730)
Playing on Monday Maccabi Haifa v Maccabi Tel Aviv (1850)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)