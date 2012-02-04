BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Israeli championship results and standings on Saturday. Beitar Jerusalem 0 Bnei Sakhnin 3 Bnei Yehuda 1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 1 Hapoel Akko 2 Ironi Rishon LeZion 2 Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Maccabi Netanya 2 Hapoel Haifa 2 Hapoel Petah Tikva 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 0 Ashdod 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 23 15 7 1 33 11 52 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 24 12 7 5 44 21 43 3 Ashdod 24 11 9 4 30 22 42 4 Bnei Sakhnin 24 12 5 7 40 27 39 5 Bnei Yehuda 24 9 8 7 29 21 35 6 Hapoel Akko 24 9 7 8 38 30 34 7 Maccabi Tel Aviv 24 10 4 10 36 28 34 8 Maccabi Haifa 23 9 7 7 38 32 34 ------------------------- 9 Maccabi Netanya 24 9 7 8 35 36 34 10 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 24 8 8 8 25 31 32 11 Maccabi Petah Tikva 24 7 7 10 25 37 28 12 Beitar Jerusalem 24 7 5 12 16 33 24 13 Hapoel Haifa 24 5 7 12 24 30 22 14 Hapoel Beer Sheva 24 6 4 14 24 43 22 15 Ironi Rishon LeZion 24 4 8 12 27 46 20 16 Hapoel Petah Tikva 24 4 8 12 21 37 11 ------------------------- Note: Beitar Jerusalem deducted 2 points. Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
Playing on Sunday Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona v Maccabi Haifa (1850)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi