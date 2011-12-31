Soccer-Tottenham optimistic over Rose and Vertonghen injuries
LONDON, Feb 9 Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose could be back sooner than expected with manager Mauricio Pochettino offering an upbeat assessment of his knee injury on Thursday.
Dec 31 Israeli championship preliminary round results on Saturday Bnei Sakhnin 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 3 Hapoel Petah Tikva 1 Maccabi Petah Tikva 0 Hapoel Tel Aviv 2 Hapoel Akko 1 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 3 Hapoel Beer Sheva 3 Ironi Rishon LeZion 4 Maccabi Haifa 2 Maccabi Netanya 1 Bnei Yehuda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 18 12 5 1 23 8 41 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 19 10 5 4 33 12 35 3 Ashdod 18 10 5 3 26 18 35 4 Bnei Sakhnin 19 10 3 6 30 21 31 5 Maccabi Tel Aviv 19 9 3 7 29 22 30 6 Maccabi Netanya 19 8 5 6 27 24 29 7 Ironi Nir Ramat HaSharon 19 7 6 6 23 25 27 8 Maccabi Haifa 19 7 5 7 33 30 26 ------------------------- 9 Bnei Yehuda 19 7 5 7 20 17 26 10 Hapoel Akko 19 7 4 8 30 25 25 11 Maccabi Petah Tikva 19 5 6 8 17 28 21 12 Hapoel Beer Sheva 19 5 3 11 19 33 18 13 Beitar Jerusalem 18 4 5 9 12 24 17 14 Ironi Rishon LeZion 19 3 6 10 21 39 15 15 Hapoel Haifa 18 3 5 10 15 24 14 16 Hapoel Petah Tikva 19 4 7 8 15 23 10 Note: Hapoel Petah Tikva deducted 9 points. ------------------------- Note: Bnei Sakhnin deducted 2 points. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday Hapoel Haifa v Beitar Jerusalem (1800) Monday Ashdod v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (1850)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
For more soccer results
LONDON, Feb 9 Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose could be back sooner than expected with manager Mauricio Pochettino offering an upbeat assessment of his knee injury on Thursday.
BERLIN, Feb 9 Future UEFA presidents will be limited to a maximum of three terms and a total of 12 years in the job, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday, after its executive committee approved a set of governance reforms.
Feb 9 English soccer club Manchester United on Thursday said it was on course to meet its full-year financial targets as it posted an 18 percent rise in second-quarter revenue despite its absence from the lucrative Champions League.