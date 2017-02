VADUZ Aug 10 Striker Mario Frick made his 100th appearance for Liechtenstein in their 2-1 friendly defeat at home to Switzerland on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, scorer of a record 16 goals for the principality, was given a standing ovation by the 5,000 crowd when he was substituted in stoppage time.

He has played in all but 25 of his team's full internationals.

Switzerland eased to a win with first-half goals from Eren Derdiyok and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Marco Ritzberger replied for the hosts six minutes after halftime.

