SKOPJE Jan 4 Macedonia captain Velice
Sumulikoski has been charged with two counts of public
misconduct after clashing with police, the Balkan country's
Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The 31-year old midfielder, who plays his club football for
Russian second division side Sibir Novosibirsk, attacked a man
in his home town of Struga on the morning of Dec. 31 in a
drunken stupor after a night out.
He then started insulting police officers who came to the
scene and also verbally abused their colleagues in a police
station.
"He was relentless in offending police officers in the
station, where he was charged with breach of public order on two
counts because he also refused to take a test to determine the
level of alcohol in his blood," Macedonian police said.
"Clearly intoxicated, he threatened to get the local chief
of police and all his staff sacked by making just one telephone
call and said he was willing to pay 100,000 euros ($130,500) for
that."
Sumulikoski, Macedonia's most capped player with 78
international appearances, was not immediately available for
comment.
