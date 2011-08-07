SKOPJE Aug 7 Former Wales manager John Toshack
has reached a deal to take over as Macedonia coach later this
month, the Balkan country's football federation (FFM) said on
Sunday.
He was in charge of Wales from 2004-2010 and will face an
emotional clash with his compatriots in the 2014 World Cup
qualifiers.
"Toshack will arrive in Macedonia on August 25 and will be
officially promoted the next day," FFM president Haralampie
Hadziristeski told the body's website (www.ffm.com.mk) after
meeting with the 62-year old in Barcelona.
"His debut will be away to Russia in a Euro 2012 qualifier
on September 2 and we are also looking forward to his first home
game against Andorra four days later," he said.
Macedonia are fifth in Group B with four points from six
games and only a mathematical chance of qualifying for their
first major tournament as an independent nation.
Toshack, set to take over from Mirsad Jonuz who was sacked
in June after a string of poor results, was quoted as telling
the FFM official website (www.ffm.com.mk) he was looking forward
to the challenge of turning round Macedonia's fortunes.
"I am truly grateful that the FFM chose me to be the manager
of the national team," he said.
"The people were great, open and gave me belief that we can
work together to reach new heights for Macedonian football.
"I will watch the upcoming friendly against Azerbaijan and
together with information about the Euro 2012 qualifiers
Macedonia have already played, I will get a clear picture
regarding the team's potential."
Toshack won three league titles, one European Cup and two
UEFA Cups with Liverpool in the 1970s as a player and then
managed several Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid during two
brief spells with the nine-time European Cup winners.
Apart from Macedonia and Wales, Europe's 2014 World Cup
qualifying Group A includes Croatia, Serbia, Belgium and
Scotland.
"It will be hard to play against my Wales but I can't think
how Welsh fans will react because I am a professional and will
do my best to turn things around in Macedonia," he said.
"It is a tough group but it's also balanced."
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Mark
Meadows)