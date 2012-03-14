By Zlatko Krstevski
| SKOPJE, March 14
SKOPJE, March 14 Macedonian first and second
division matches have been suspended indefinitely after an
ethnic conflict in the Balkan country, the country's Football
Federation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Three clubs from the city of Tetovo, populated mainly by
ethnic Albanians, had been ordered to play their respective
opponents at neutral venues after an incident in which a
policeman was attacked.
"After consultations with the Interior Ministry, we decided
to put the first and second division on standby until the
tension in the Tetovo region is eased," FFM secretary general
Igor Klimper said.
"Under the rules of the competition, one round of matches
has to be completed before the next round begins and this means
we will have to cram the schedule when the leagues eventually
resume," he added.
Two fans of Macedonian champions Shkendija Tetovo, rallying
mainly ethnic Albanian players and supporters, attacked a group
of Macedonian schoolboys on Sunday and stabbed a police officer
who confronted them.
After they were arrested and handed a mandatory 30-day
detention, die-hard Shkendija fans threatened on messageboards
to cause serious incidents in a match against league leaders
Vardar Skopje originally scheduled for Wednesday.
Shkendija and two other clubs from Tetovo, Renova and
Teteks, were then ordered to move their matches to neutral
grounds but police deemed the venues they chose unsafe.
"The Interior Ministry recommended to the FFM that the
league should be put on hold because of the risks and the
possibly dire consequences of incidents which might have broken
out," Macedonian police said in a statement to the media.
Ethnic tension in Macedonia erupted two weeks ago when an
off-duty police officer shot and killed two ethnic Albanians
after a dispute over parking space in the town of Gostivar.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ed
Osmond)
