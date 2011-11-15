BERNE Nov 15 UEFA won significant support
in its battle against match-fixing on Tuesday after the European
Parliament passed a resolution calling for concerted action to
stop illegal online betting, European soccer's governing body
said.
"I am delighted with this report and would like to
congratulate the European Parliament for standing firmly on
UEFA's side and against the criminal powers that orchestrate
match-fixing in Europe," UEFA president Michel Platini said in a
statement.
"Through working together we can put a stop to the biggest
threat facing the future of sport in Europe."
UEFA said that Tuesday's vote during a European Parliament
plenary session in Strasbourg had added "a significant voice" to
its efforts to fight match-fixing, which is blamed largely on
illegal gambling rings.
Both UEFA and soccer's world governing body FIFA have said
that they need government help to combat match-fixing which
police officials have described as a low-risk, high-profit form
of crime.
FIFA officials have said that criminal organisations have
infiltrated the sport and have gone as far as buying clubs in
some countries and setting up refereeing training camps as a way
of helping them controlling the results of matches.
UEFA said that Tuesday's resolution called for measures to
protect the integrity of sport through cross-border co-operation
between sports organisations and public authorities.
MEPS also recommended that betting fraud be penalised as a
criminal offence throughout Europe and called for sports
organisations' property rights over their competitions to be
recognised by betting companies.
"Ultimately this property right ensures cooperation between
sport organisers and betting companies, which leads to more
transparency, better monitoring and control mechanisms, and can
help to fight money laundering through betting," said UEFA.
