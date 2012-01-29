By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Jan 29 John Guidetti struck a
hat-trick to inspire Feyenoord to a 4-2 win over arch-rivals
Ajax Amsterdam, their first in six years, in the Dutch league on
Sunday.
Ajax dominated the opening phase and grabbed the lead after
18 minutes when Christian Eriksen finished a counter-attack.
Guidetti, fouled by Jan Vertonghen, converted a penalty
after half an hour to equalise and put Feyenoord ahead from
close range four minutes before the interval.
An early goal from Otman Bakkal in the second half seemed to
settle the match till a blunder from keeper Erwin Mulder allowed
Dmitry Bulykin to pull one back for the visitors with 10 minutes
remaining.
But two minutes later Guidetti, on loan from Manchester
City, grabbed his third to lift his total to 14 and seal the
win.
PSV Eindhoven, 3-1 winners over Vitesse Arnhem on Friday,
are top with 41 points after 19 matches, two ahead of AZ
Alkmaar, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at Roda JC Kerkrade.
Ajax remain fourth with 34 point on goal difference ahead of
Heerenveen and Feyenoord.
"We dominated for 20 minutes grabbed a deserved lead and
failed to double the lead before two disputed decision turned
the tide," Ajax coach Frank de Boer told reporters.
"And after that it was clear that we are not able at this
moment to change that."
