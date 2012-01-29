ROTTERDAM Jan 29 John Guidetti struck a hat-trick to inspire Feyenoord to a 4-2 win over arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam, their first in six years, in the Dutch league on Sunday.

Ajax dominated the opening phase and grabbed the lead after 18 minutes when Christian Eriksen finished a counter-attack.

Guidetti, fouled by Jan Vertonghen, converted a penalty after half an hour to equalise and put Feyenoord ahead from close range four minutes before the interval.

An early goal from Otman Bakkal in the second half seemed to settle the match till a blunder from keeper Erwin Mulder allowed Dmitry Bulykin to pull one back for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining.

But two minutes later Guidetti, on loan from Manchester City, grabbed his third to lift his total to 14 and seal the win.

PSV Eindhoven, 3-1 winners over Vitesse Arnhem on Friday, are top with 41 points after 19 matches, two ahead of AZ Alkmaar, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at Roda JC Kerkrade.

Ajax remain fourth with 34 point on goal difference ahead of Heerenveen and Feyenoord.

"We dominated for 20 minutes grabbed a deserved lead and failed to double the lead before two disputed decision turned the tide," Ajax coach Frank de Boer told reporters.

"And after that it was clear that we are not able at this moment to change that."

