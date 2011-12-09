SOFIA Dec 9 Netherlands will play Bulgaria in a friendly on May 26 to tune up for the Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) announced on Friday.

A venue is still to be confirmed as the BFU said the decision will be taken early next year.

Under Bert van Marwijk, who extended his contract as coach until 2016 on Thursday, the Dutch comfortably qualified for next year's finals where they will face arch-rivals Germany, Portugal and Denmark in Group B.

Bulgaria, who failed to reach the European championship finals for a second consecutive time after a dismal campaign, will use the game as preparation for their 2014 World Cup qualifying programme.

New coach Luboslav Penev will have the tough task of piloting the team through a group that contains Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia and Malta.

Penev will make his debut in a friendly game against Hungary on Feb. 29. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)