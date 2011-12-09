SOFIA Dec 9 Netherlands will play
Bulgaria in a friendly on May 26 to tune up for the Euro 2012
finals in Poland and Ukraine, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU)
announced on Friday.
A venue is still to be confirmed as the BFU said the
decision will be taken early next year.
Under Bert van Marwijk, who extended his contract as coach
until 2016 on Thursday, the Dutch comfortably qualified for next
year's finals where they will face arch-rivals Germany, Portugal
and Denmark in Group B.
Bulgaria, who failed to reach the European championship
finals for a second consecutive time after a dismal campaign,
will use the game as preparation for their 2014 World Cup
qualifying programme.
New coach Luboslav Penev will have the tough task of
piloting the team through a group that contains Italy, Denmark,
Czech Republic, Armenia and Malta.
Penev will make his debut in a friendly game against Hungary
on Feb. 29.
