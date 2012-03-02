STOCKHOLM, March 2 Norway's football association (NFF) plans to ban players from speaking to referees during matches, it said in a statement on its website (www.fotball.no).

"We are working towards a situation where only the captains can confer with referees during the game. Breaches will be punished with a yellow or red card," the NFF said.

The new rule was part of a new "Handshake for Peace" partnership with the Nobel Peace Centre to "promote the message of peace in society".

"Norwegian football stands for much that is positive in Norwegian society... (This) is a very important initiative that we will develop jointly," NFF secretary-general Kjetil Siem was quoted as saying.

