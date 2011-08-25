STOCKHOLM Aug 25 Norway national coach Egil Olsen has had his contract extended until the end of 2013, the Norwegian football association announced on Thursday.

"Egil has delivered strong results during his two periods as boss for the national team. He's experienced and knows international football very well," said Nils Johan Semb, the head of elite football, in a statement on the association's website (www.fotabll.no).

"We have considered several candidates, but overall this decision means that we have the best candidate to lead the national team for years to come."

Olsen, 69, who had a successful spell as national team manager from 1990-98, returned to the top job in Norwegian football in January 2009 after a stint as manager of the Iraqi national team.

His contract will take him to the end of the qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup. If Norway qualify his contract will automatically be extended until the end of the tournament.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

