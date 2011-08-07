Aug 7 Norwegian championship
r esults and standings on Sunday.
Aalesund 0 Odd Grenland 1
Lillestrom 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Molde 1
Brann Bergen 0 Stromsgodset IF 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 Sogndal 1
Viking Stavanger 2 Tromso 1
Friday, August 5
Fredrikstad 1 Stabaek 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 12 2 5 38 29 38
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 19 10 3 6 34 31 33
3 Tromso 18 9 5 4 33 21 32
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 19 9 4 6 42 31 31
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 17 9 3 5 28 22 30
6 Stabaek 17 9 2 6 33 32 29
7 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 5 5 31 21 26
8 FK Haugesund 18 8 2 8 32 29 26
9 Fredrikstad 18 7 2 9 21 23 23
10 Aalesund 17 7 2 8 19 24 23
11 Viking Stavanger 19 6 5 8 19 25 23
12 Valerenga Oslo 17 6 4 7 20 21 22
13 Odd Grenland 17 5 4 8 22 27 19
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 18 4 5 9 12 22 17
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 4 10 24 38 16
16 IK Start 18 4 2 12 25 37 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 8
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1700)
