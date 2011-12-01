By Philip O'Connor
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 1 The sporting directors of
Norwegian top-flight clubs Valerenga and Stabaek have been
arrested and questioned as part of a probe into "serious
economic fraud", Norwegian police said on Thursday.
The investigation centres on the transfer of Icelandic
striker Veiga Pall Gunnarson, who moved from Stabaek to
Valerenga in August.
The Norwegian FA last month fined both clubs for attempting
to conceal the real value of Gunnarson's transfer to avoid
paying a sell-on clause to his former club Nancy, undervaluing
Gunnarson and over-valuing another player.
"The investigation will seek to clarify their role in the
case and whether or not other persons or companies have done
anything illegal," police prosecutor Morten Stene said in a
statement.
Offices of both clubs were searched and computers and
documents were removed for examination. The pair, who were not
named by police, have been released pending further
investigation.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)