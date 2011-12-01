(Adds names of officials)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM Dec 1 The sporting directors of Norwegian top-flight clubs Valerenga and Stabaek have been arrested and questioned as part of a probe into "serious economic fraud", Norwegian police said on Thursday.

The investigation centres on the transfer of Icelandic striker Veiga Pall Gunnarson, who moved from Stabaek to Valerenga in August.

The Norwegian FA last month fined both clubs for attempting to conceal the real value of Gunnarson's transfer to avoid paying a sell-on clause to his former club Nancy, undervaluing Gunnarson and over-valuing another player.

"The investigation will seek to clarify their role in the case and whether or not other persons or companies have done anything illegal," police prosecutor Morten Stene said in a statement.

Police named the officials as Valerenga sporting director Truls Haakonsen and Stabaek counterpart Inge Andre Olsen. The pair have been released pending further investigation.

Offices of both clubs were searched and computers and documents were removed for examination. (Editing by Justin Palmer)