Oct 24 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Monday.
Aalesund 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Played on Sunday
Odd Grenland 1 FK Haugesund 0
Brann Bergen 1 Sarpsborg 08 0
Stromsgodset IF 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Tromso 0 Sogndal 0
Viking Stavanger 2 Lillestrom 0
Played on Friday
Stabaek 1 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 27 16 6 5 48 33 54
-------------------------
2 Tromso 27 13 7 7 46 31 46
3 Valerenga Oslo 27 13 5 9 38 29 44
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 12 7 7 60 33 43
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 27 12 6 9 42 43 42
6 Odd Grenland 27 12 6 9 38 40 42
7 Stromsgodset IF 27 11 8 8 39 35 41
8 FK Haugesund 27 12 4 11 47 40 40
9 Stabaek 26 11 5 10 43 44 38
10 Aalesund 26 10 6 10 29 33 36
11 Viking Stavanger 27 9 8 10 29 35 35
12 Lillestrom 27 9 5 13 45 49 32
13 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 22 29 30
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 25 8 4 13 32 36 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24
R16 Sarpsborg 08 27 4 5 18 26 59 17
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation