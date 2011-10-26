Oct 26 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Wednesday.
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Fredrikstad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 27 16 6 5 48 33 54
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 13 7 7 62 33 46
3 Tromso 27 13 7 7 46 31 46
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 27 13 5 9 38 29 44
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 27 12 6 9 42 43 42
6 Odd Grenland 27 12 6 9 38 40 42
7 Stromsgodset IF 27 11 8 8 39 35 41
8 FK Haugesund 27 12 4 11 47 40 40
9 Stabaek 26 11 5 10 43 44 38
10 Aalesund 26 10 6 10 29 33 36
11 Viking Stavanger 27 9 8 10 29 35 35
12 Lillestrom 27 9 5 13 45 49 32
13 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 22 29 30
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 26 8 4 14 32 38 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24
R16 Sarpsborg 08 27 4 5 18 26 59 17
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Thursday (GMT)
Aalesund v Stabaek (1700)
Playing on Friday
FK Haugesund v Tromso (1700)
Playing on Sunday
IK Start v Odd Grenland (1700)
Lillestrom v Aalesund (1700)
Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Sogndal v Stabaek (1700)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Brann Bergen (1900)
Playing on Monday
Valerenga Oslo v Fredrikstad (1800)
