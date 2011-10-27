Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
OCT 27 - Oct 27 Norwegian championship result and standings on Thursday. Aalesund 2 Stabaek 0
Played on Wednesday Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Fredrikstad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 27 16 6 5 48 33 54 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 13 7 7 62 33 46 3 Tromso 27 13 7 7 46 31 46 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 27 13 5 9 38 29 44 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 27 12 6 9 42 43 42 6 Odd Grenland 27 12 6 9 38 40 42 7 Stromsgodset IF 27 11 8 8 39 35 41 8 FK Haugesund 27 12 4 11 47 40 40 9 Aalesund 27 11 6 10 31 33 39 10 Stabaek 27 11 5 11 43 46 38 11 Viking Stavanger 27 9 8 10 29 35 35 12 Lillestrom 27 9 5 13 45 49 32 13 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 22 29 30 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 26 8 4 14 32 38 28 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24 R16 Sarpsborg 08 27 4 5 18 26 59 17 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Friday FK Haugesund v Tromso (1700)
Playing on Sunday IK Start v Odd Grenland (1700) Lillestrom v Aalesund (1700) Molde v Stromsgodset IF (1700) Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1700) Sogndal v Stabaek (1700) Rosenborg Trondheim v Brann Bergen (1900)
Playing on Monday Valerenga Oslo v Fredrikstad (1800)
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5