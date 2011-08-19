Aug 19 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Friday.
Odd Grenland 4 Viking Stavanger 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 12 2 5 38 29 38
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 19 10 3 6 34 31 33
3 Tromso 18 9 5 4 33 21 32
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 18 10 2 6 35 32 32
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 19 9 4 6 42 31 31
6 Stromsgodset IF 18 9 3 6 28 24 30
7 FK Haugesund 19 9 2 8 36 30 29
8 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 5 5 31 21 26
9 Valerenga Oslo 18 6 5 7 21 22 23
10 Fredrikstad 18 7 2 9 21 23 23
11 Odd Grenland 19 6 5 8 27 30 23
12 Aalesund 17 7 2 8 19 24 23
13 Viking Stavanger 20 6 5 9 21 29 23
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 18 4 5 9 12 22 17
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 4 10 24 38 16
16 IK Start 19 4 2 13 26 41 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Sarpsborg 08 v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Playing on Sunday
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sogndal v IK Start (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1600)
Tromso v Fredrikstad (1600)
Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1800)
Playing on Monday
Molde v Lillestrom (1700)
