Aug 26 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Friday.
Brann Bergen 1 Tromso 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 20 13 2 5 39 29 41
-------------------------
2 Tromso 20 10 6 4 37 23 36
3 Brann Bergen 21 10 5 6 36 33 35
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 19 10 3 6 36 33 33
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 20 9 4 7 42 32 31
6 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 4 6 30 26 31
7 FK Haugesund 20 9 3 8 38 32 30
8 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 7 6 5 33 23 27
9 Valerenga Oslo 19 7 5 7 23 22 26
10 Aalesund 18 7 3 8 21 26 24
11 Odd Grenland 19 6 5 8 27 30 23
12 Fredrikstad 19 7 2 10 22 26 23
13 Viking Stavanger 20 6 5 9 21 29 23
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 14 22 20
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 4 11 24 40 16
16 IK Start 20 4 2 14 26 43 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Valerenga Oslo v FK Haugesund (1600)
Playing on Sunday
Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Stabaek (1600)
Aalesund v Molde (1800)
Playing on Monday
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1700)