Sept 10 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Saturday.
Stromsgodset IF 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Played on Friday
Stabaek 2 Tromso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 21 14 2 5 42 30 44
-------------------------
2 Tromso 21 11 6 4 41 25 39
3 Brann Bergen 21 10 5 6 36 33 35
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 21 9 6 6 33 29 33
-------------------------
5 Stabaek 21 10 3 8 38 38 33
6 Lillestrom 21 9 4 8 42 35 31
7 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 8 6 5 40 23 30
8 FK Haugesund 21 9 3 9 40 35 30
9 Valerenga Oslo 20 8 5 7 26 24 29
10 Viking Stavanger 22 7 6 9 24 31 27
11 Fredrikstad 20 7 3 10 23 27 24
12 Aalesund 19 7 3 9 22 29 24
13 Sogndal 20 6 5 9 17 22 23
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 20 6 5 9 27 37 23
-------------------------
15 IK Start 21 5 2 14 27 43 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 4 12 24 41 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
FK Haugesund v Lillestrom (1600)
Odd Grenland v Fredrikstad (1600)
Sogndal v Aalesund (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v IK Start (1600)
Molde v Brann Bergen (1800)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Sarpsborg 08 v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)