Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 14 Norwegian championship result and standings on Wednesday. Valerenga Oslo 0 Odd Grenland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 22 14 3 5 44 32 45 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 21 11 6 4 41 25 39 3 Brann Bergen 22 10 6 6 38 35 36 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 22 10 3 9 42 35 33 6 Stromsgodset IF 21 9 6 6 33 29 33 7 Stabaek 21 10 3 8 38 38 33 8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 5 8 28 26 32 9 Lillestrom 22 9 4 9 42 37 31 10 Odd Grenland 22 8 5 9 30 38 29 11 Viking Stavanger 22 7 6 9 24 31 27 12 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 22 29 25 13 Fredrikstad 21 7 3 11 24 29 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 21 6 6 9 17 22 24 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17 16 Sarpsborg 08 21 4 4 13 24 47 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Thursday (GMT) Sarpsborg 08 v Stromsgodset IF (1700)
Playing on Friday Brann Bergen v FK Haugesund (1700)
Playing on Saturday Fredrikstad v Molde (1600)
Playing on Sunday Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600) Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600) Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
Playing on Monday Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (