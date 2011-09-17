Sept 17 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Saturday.
Fredrikstad 0 Molde 1
Played on Friday
Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 23 15 3 5 45 32 48
-------------------------
2 Tromso 21 11 6 4 41 25 39
3 Brann Bergen 23 11 6 6 39 35 39
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset 22 9 7 6 34 30 34
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33
6 FK Haugesund 23 10 3 10 42 36 33
7 Stabaek 21 10 3 8 38 38 33
8 Valerenga Oslo 22 9 5 8 28 26 32
9 Lillestrom 22 9 4 9 42 37 31
10 Odd Grenland 22 8 5 9 30 38 29
11 Viking Stavanger 22 7 6 9 24 31 27
12 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 22 29 25
13 Sogndal 21 6 6 9 17 22 24
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 22 7 3 12 24 30 24
-------------------------
15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 22 4 5 13 25 48 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600)
Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1800)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1700)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)