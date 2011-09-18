Sept 18 Norwegian championship result and standings on Sunday. Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 0 Lillestrom 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 3 Tromso 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 0

Played on Saturday Fredrikstad 0 Molde 1

Played on Friday Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 23 15 3 5 45 32 48 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 22 12 6 4 43 25 42 3 Brann Bergen 23 11 6 6 39 35 39 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 23 10 5 8 29 26 35 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 23 9 7 7 34 32 34 6 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33 7 FK Haugesund 23 10 3 10 42 36 33 8 Stabaek 22 10 3 9 39 41 33 9 Odd Grenland 23 9 5 9 33 39 32 10 Lillestrom 23 9 4 10 42 38 31 11 Viking Stavanger 23 8 6 9 26 31 30 12 Aalesund 21 8 4 9 24 29 28 13 Fredrikstad 22 7 3 12 24 30 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 22 6 6 10 17 24 24 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17 16 Sarpsborg 08 23 4 5 14 25 50 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation

Playing on Monday (GMT) Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)