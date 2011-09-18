Sept 18 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Sunday.
Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 0
Lillestrom 0 Valerenga Oslo 1
Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 3
Tromso 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 0
Played on Saturday
Fredrikstad 0 Molde 1
Played on Friday
Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 23 15 3 5 45 32 48
-------------------------
2 Tromso 22 12 6 4 43 25 42
3 Brann Bergen 23 11 6 6 39 35 39
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 23 10 5 8 29 26 35
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 23 9 7 7 34 32 34
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33
7 FK Haugesund 23 10 3 10 42 36 33
8 Stabaek 22 10 3 9 39 41 33
9 Odd Grenland 23 9 5 9 33 39 32
10 Lillestrom 23 9 4 10 42 38 31
11 Viking Stavanger 23 8 6 9 26 31 30
12 Aalesund 21 8 4 9 24 29 28
13 Fredrikstad 22 7 3 12 24 30 24
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 22 6 6 10 17 24 24
-------------------------
15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 23 4 5 14 25 50 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1700)
