Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Norwegian championship result and standings on Monday.
Rosenborg Trondheim 4 IK Start 1
Played on Sunday Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 0 Lillestrom 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 3 Tromso 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 0
Played on Saturday Fredrikstad 0 Molde 1
Played on Friday Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 23 15 3 5 45 32 48 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 22 12 6 4 43 25 42 3 Brann Bergen 23 11 6 6 39 35 39 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 10 6 5 50 24 36 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 23 10 5 8 29 26 35 6 Stromsgodset IF 23 9 7 7 34 32 34 6 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33 7 FK Haugesund 23 10 3 10 42 36 33 8 Stabaek 22 10 3 9 39 41 33 9 Odd Grenland 23 9 5 9 33 39 32 10 Lillestrom 23 9 4 10 42 38 31 11 Viking Stavanger 23 8 6 9 26 31 30 12 Aalesund 21 8 4 9 24 29 28 13 Fredrikstad 22 7 3 12 24 30 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 22 6 6 10 17 24 24 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 23 5 2 16 29 49 17 16 Sarpsborg 08 23 4 5 14 25 50 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (