Sept 22 Norwegian championship result and
standings on Thursday.
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sogndal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 23 15 3 5 45 32 48
-------------------------
2 Tromso 22 12 6 4 43 25 42
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 11 6 5 52 25 39
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 23 11 6 6 39 35 39
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 23 10 5 8 29 26 35
6 Stromsgodset IF 23 9 7 7 34 32 34
7 FK Haugesund 23 10 3 10 42 36 33
8 Stabaek 22 10 3 9 39 41 33
9 Odd Grenland 23 9 5 9 33 39 32
10 Lillestrom 23 9 4 10 42 38 31
11 Viking Stavanger 23 8 6 9 26 31 30
12 Aalesund 21 8 4 9 24 29 28
13 Fredrikstad 22 7 3 12 24 30 24
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 23 6 6 11 18 26 24
-------------------------
15 IK Start 23 5 2 16 29 49 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 23 4 5 14 25 50 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Friday
Molde v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Playing on Saturday
Stromsgodset IF v Stabaek (1600)
Playing on Sunday
FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1600)
IK Start v Lillestrom (1600)
Odd Grenland v Tromso (1600)
Sogndal v Brann Bergen (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Playing on Monday
Sarpsborg 08 v Fredrikstad (1700)
