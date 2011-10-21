Oct 21 Result and standings from the Norwegian championship on Friday Stabaek 1 Molde 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 27 16 6 5 48 33 54 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 26 13 6 7 46 31 45 3 Valerenga Oslo 26 13 5 8 37 27 44 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 12 7 6 59 30 43 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 26 12 4 10 47 39 40 6 Brann Bergen 26 11 6 9 41 43 39 7 Odd Grenland 26 11 6 9 37 40 39 8 Stromsgodset IF 26 10 8 8 36 34 38 9 Stabaek 26 11 5 10 43 44 38 10 Aalesund 25 9 6 10 27 32 33 11 Lillestrom 26 9 5 12 45 47 32 12 Viking Stavanger 26 8 8 10 27 35 32 13 Sogndal 26 7 8 11 22 29 29 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 25 8 4 13 32 36 28 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24 16 Sarpsborg 08 26 4 5 17 26 58 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600) Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Tromso v Sogndal (1600) Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, October 24 Aalesund v Valerenga Oslo (1700)