Oct 21 Result and standings from the Norwegian
championship on Friday
Stabaek 1 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 27 16 6 5 48 33 54
-------------------------
2 Tromso 26 13 6 7 46 31 45
3 Valerenga Oslo 26 13 5 8 37 27 44
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 12 7 6 59 30 43
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 26 12 4 10 47 39 40
6 Brann Bergen 26 11 6 9 41 43 39
7 Odd Grenland 26 11 6 9 37 40 39
8 Stromsgodset IF 26 10 8 8 36 34 38
9 Stabaek 26 11 5 10 43 44 38
10 Aalesund 25 9 6 10 27 32 33
11 Lillestrom 26 9 5 12 45 47 32
12 Viking Stavanger 26 8 8 10 27 35 32
13 Sogndal 26 7 8 11 22 29 29
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 25 8 4 13 32 36 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 26 7 3 16 35 50 24
16 Sarpsborg 08 26 4 5 17 26 58 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Odd Grenland v FK Haugesund (1600)
Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Tromso v Sogndal (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, October 24
Aalesund v Valerenga Oslo (1700)