Aug 13 Result and standings from the Norwegian
championship on Saturday
Stabaek 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Played on Friday
Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 12 2 5 38 29 38
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 19 10 3 6 34 31 33
3 Tromso 18 9 5 4 33 21 32
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 18 10 2 6 35 32 32
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 19 9 4 6 42 31 31
6 Stromsgodset IF 18 9 3 6 28 24 30
7 FK Haugesund 19 9 2 8 36 30 29
8 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 5 5 31 21 26
9 Valerenga Oslo 18 6 5 7 21 22 23
10 Fredrikstad 18 7 2 9 21 23 23
11 Aalesund 17 7 2 8 19 24 23
12 Viking Stavanger 19 6 5 8 19 25 23
13 Odd Grenland 18 5 5 8 23 28 20
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 18 4 5 9 12 22 17
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 4 10 24 38 16
16 IK Start 19 4 2 13 26 41 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation