Aug 13 Result and standings from the Norwegian championship on Saturday Stabaek 2 Stromsgodset IF 0

Played on Friday Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 19 12 2 5 38 29 38 ------------------------- 2 Brann Bergen 19 10 3 6 34 31 33 3 Tromso 18 9 5 4 33 21 32 ------------------------- 4 Stabaek 18 10 2 6 35 32 32 ------------------------- 5 Lillestrom 19 9 4 6 42 31 31 6 Stromsgodset IF 18 9 3 6 28 24 30 7 FK Haugesund 19 9 2 8 36 30 29 8 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 5 5 31 21 26 9 Valerenga Oslo 18 6 5 7 21 22 23 10 Fredrikstad 18 7 2 9 21 23 23 11 Aalesund 17 7 2 8 19 24 23 12 Viking Stavanger 19 6 5 8 19 25 23 13 Odd Grenland 18 5 5 8 23 28 20 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 18 4 5 9 12 22 17 ------------------------- 15 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 4 10 24 38 16 16 IK Start 19 4 2 13 26 41 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation