Oct 30 Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday IK Start 1 Odd Grenland 3 Lillestrom 1 Aalesund 1 Molde 2 Stromsgodset IF 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Brann Bergen 6 Sarpsborg 08 1 Viking Stavanger 1 Sogndal 0 Stabaek 0

Friday, October 28 FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Molde 28 16 7 5 50 35 55 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 28 13 8 7 47 32 47 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 13 7 8 65 39 46 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 28 13 6 9 48 46 45 ------------------------- 5 Odd Grenland 28 13 6 9 41 41 45 6 Valerenga Oslo 27 13 5 9 38 29 44 7 Stromsgodset IF 28 11 9 8 41 37 42 8 FK Haugesund 28 12 5 11 48 41 41 9 Aalesund 28 11 7 10 32 34 40 10 Stabaek 28 11 6 11 43 46 39 11 Viking Stavanger 28 9 9 10 30 36 36 12 Lillestrom 28 9 6 13 46 50 33 13 Sogndal 28 7 10 11 22 29 31 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 26 8 4 14 32 38 28 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 27 7 3 17 36 53 24 R16 Sarpsborg 08 28 4 6 18 27 60 18 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Valerenga Oslo v Fredrikstad (1800)