Oct 31 Norwegian championship result on Monday
Valerenga Oslo 1 Fredrikstad 2
Sunday
IK Start 1 Odd Grenland 3
Lillestrom 1 Aalesund 1
Molde 2 Stromsgodset IF 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Brann Bergen 6
Sarpsborg 08 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Sogndal 0 Stabaek 0
Friday
FK Haugesund 1 Tromso 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 28 16 7 5 50 35 55
-------------------------
2 Tromso 28 13 8 7 47 32 47
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 13 7 8 65 39 46
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 28 13 6 9 48 46 45
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 28 13 6 9 41 41 45
6 Valerenga Oslo 28 13 5 10 39 31 44
7 Stromsgodset IF 28 11 9 8 41 37 42
8 FK Haugesund 28 12 5 11 48 41 41
9 Aalesund 28 11 7 10 32 34 40
10 Stabaek 28 11 6 11 43 46 39
11 Viking Stavanger 28 9 9 10 30 36 36
12 Lillestrom 28 9 6 13 46 50 33
13 Fredrikstad 27 9 4 14 34 39 31
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 28 7 10 11 22 29 31
-------------------------
15 IK Start 27 7 3 17 36 53 24
R16 Sarpsborg 08 28 4 6 18 27 60 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
